As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Valuation Declined, Holder Cortland Advisers Increased Stake; Burns J W & Co Has Cut Its Stake in Deluxe (DLX) as Share Price Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 186,564 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 1.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 618 were reported by Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1.57 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Com has invested 0.35% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mai Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,742 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.67 million shares. First Merchants reported 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amica Mutual Insurance Com has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sterling Capital Ltd owns 3,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor owns 28,324 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 216,762 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capital Advisors Ok invested in 32,300 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Aspiriant Lc holds 0.02% or 2,759 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 976,084 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).