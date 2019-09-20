As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased Holding; Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Stock Value Declined While Fmr Has Raised by $3.48 Million Its Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 55.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 38,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 30,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 69,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 2.98M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 193,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 9.01M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.84M, up from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 675,337 shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,059 shares to 91,165 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology by 24,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,155 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jefferies Grp Lc has 6,024 shares. Carroll Associates Inc reported 26,623 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 191,611 shares. 4,447 are held by Yhb Investment Advsrs. Addison Capital invested in 0.18% or 3,421 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 664 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 5,442 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 6,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fruth Investment Mgmt owns 12,620 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,356 shares. Benedict Financial owns 0.8% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,962 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 2,087 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $933.81M for 17.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess And Its Attractive Guyana Prospect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold OIS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 64.83 million shares or 38.11% less from 104.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,427 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% or 15,638 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 20,700 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership has 637,765 shares. 464,364 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. 10,113 are owned by Menta Cap Lc. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 84,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management invested in 468,902 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Raymond James Associates accumulated 0% or 72,738 shares. The Texas-based Energ Opportunities Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 6.33% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 673,839 shares.