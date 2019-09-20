As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stock Price Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Holding by $2.97 Million; Contravisory Investment Management Holding in Garmin LTD (GRMN) Has Cut by $306,678

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 3,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 77,082 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 80,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 183,323 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 55.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 38,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 30,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 69,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 1.64M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,982 shares to 45,565 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 33,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Revolutionary Tacx® NEO Bike Smart begins shipping – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Long-Term Payers Declare Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Taking Personal Healthcare by Storm: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Garmin ‘leverages power of Disney’ for new Captain America, Captain Marvel watches – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 969,553 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 3,413 were accumulated by Cypress Group. Hwg Hldgs LP owns 308 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 0.27% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 123,150 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 5,884 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 749,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc has 232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp owns 6,036 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.28% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 340 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 713,212 shares. Riverhead Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.69 million for 22.81 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting ARDC’s CLO Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology by 24,363 shares to 49,421 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,073 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Corp Com (NYSE:GM).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.