As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stock Declined, Cortland Advisers Has Upped by $7.43 Million Its Holding; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Market Value Rose While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Cut Its Position by $476,922

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 8,786 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 13,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 173,256 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.79 billion market cap company. It closed at $76.91 lastly. It is down 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 564 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Smith Moore And Com accumulated 0.24% or 13,003 shares. South State holds 0.36% or 45,867 shares in its portfolio. Covington Investment owns 1.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 40,711 shares. Montag A & Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Citizens Comml Bank Trust Com invested in 17,469 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Com reported 14,918 shares. Lord Abbett Lc owns 821,800 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 5,207 shares. Murphy Management stated it has 0.36% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 7,575 are owned by Old National Bank & Trust In.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4,224 shares to 20,124 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 4,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

