As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Shares Declined, Cortland Advisers Raised Position; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Etrade Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 3.86M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 11,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 55,878 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, down from 67,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 920,836 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Ltd Liability accumulated 0.13% or 3,500 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc, a New York-based fund reported 100,053 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Invest Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 46,731 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.06% or 15,546 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Company has invested 1.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 30.83M shares. Stock Yards National Bank stated it has 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wills Financial Gru has invested 4.65% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sky Grp Incorporated Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,543 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wendell David reported 2,800 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 360,318 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 26,439 shares. M reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 35,801 shares to 40,464 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,122 are held by Security Co. Rodgers Brothers owns 0.09% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,287 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.15% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 258,500 shares. Bp Public stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,132 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 49,976 were reported by Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 26,028 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.35% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Findlay Park Prtn Llp reported 1.67M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 172,313 shares. Park Oh accumulated 2,559 shares.