As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Share Price Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Boosted by $542,850 Its Holding; Optimum Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 135.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,268 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, up from 5,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 705,608 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, up from 2,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $30.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.32. About 1.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 22,177 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 4,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Us Medical Device Etf (IHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 600 were reported by Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc. 2.05M are held by Rare. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). London Company Of Virginia reported 2.88 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.57% or 41,400 shares. 70,037 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. S R Schill And Associate has invested 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Credit Suisse Ag has 1.10M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Old Comml Bank In holds 0.02% or 5,971 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 374,179 shares. Smith Moore & Co holds 0.23% or 13,228 shares. Shell Asset Commerce invested in 224,205 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 5.60 million shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.41% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 88,100 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab stated it has 39,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.