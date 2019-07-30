As Dominion Resources (D) Valuation Rose, Kingfisher Capital Increased Its Position by $317,604; As Borgwarner (BWA) Valuation Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Upped Stake by $1.03 Million

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 2.69M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87M, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 1.92M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.75% stake. Spectrum Mgmt Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 216,762 are held by Fjarde Ap. Fayez Sarofim And Company reported 2,766 shares. 46,129 are held by Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Blue Edge Capital Lc reported 16,332 shares. Epoch Prtn holds 0.84% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Burney Communications owns 9,010 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutter Brokerage Inc has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,425 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.72% or 17,810 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Retail Bank holds 10,475 shares. Barnett And, Tennessee-based fund reported 942 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank reported 59,927 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 511,737 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 257,622 shares to 408,234 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 657,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,171 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.