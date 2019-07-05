As Dominion Resources (D) Valuation Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Upped Position by $2.39 Million; King Luther Capital Management Has Decreased Its Simmons 1St Natl (SFNC) Stake as Valuation Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 21004.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 31,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 1.42M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 19,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Simmons 1St Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 129,456 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 20.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy Announces Pricing of Equity Units – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 38% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 16,349 shares to 107,757 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust invested in 0.17% or 7,980 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bancorporation Of The West invested in 0.1% or 11,190 shares. California-based Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Beck Mack & Oliver Lc owns 20,031 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 28,229 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 231,806 are held by Nomura Asset Limited. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 227,729 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.07% or 18,099 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 161,976 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited has 6.30M shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 0.06% or 7,580 shares. The Texas-based St James Investment Lc has invested 4.53% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold SFNC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability owns 64,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 13.55 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 5.58M shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 13,344 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 99,305 shares. 10,000 are held by Patten Patten Tn. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 7,638 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 14,079 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Cibc Asset owns 0% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 11,707 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc reported 2,629 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 153,741 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $59.58 million for 9.70 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.09% EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6,916 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $76.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BlackLine, Inc. (BL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 25% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) CEO George Makris on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.