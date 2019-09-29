As Dominion Resources (D) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Decreased Stake; Qs Investors Lifted Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stake by $341,600; Stock Declined

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 48,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 497,098 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 448,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 1.99M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 59,358 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 3,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 73,510 were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Oh. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested in 0.77% or 66,222 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 12,770 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Llc reported 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 44,425 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability invested in 567,315 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chickasaw Lc holds 33,094 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vanguard Gru stated it has 65.52M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 94,164 shares. Security National Tru invested in 26,487 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.09% or 2.71 million shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,746 shares to 130,161 shares, valued at $20.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 132,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,763 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 350 shares. 1.37 million are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 2.24M are held by Dimensional Fund L P. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 1.22M shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 27,360 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 19,238 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 92,639 shares. Globeflex Capital L P, California-based fund reported 320,785 shares. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Hbk Ltd Partnership invested in 28,363 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 26,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Scholtz Limited Liability Company has 1.02% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 220,375 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 138,968 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

