As Dominion Resources (D) Stock Price Declined, Kingfisher Capital Lifted by $317,604 Its Position; Ecor1 Capital Has Cut Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position by $68.69 Million as Valuation Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 8,184 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 146,345 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares to 478,574 shares, valued at $24.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.