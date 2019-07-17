As Dominion Resources (D) Shares Rose, Kingfisher Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $317,604; Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $18.25 Million as Valuation Declined

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 548,566 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. It closed at $103.45 lastly. It is down 71.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $118.13 million activity. Shares for $18.64M were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC. 17,000 shares valued at $1.04 million were sold by Johnson Craig A on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 275,000 shares valued at $18.98 million was made by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 215,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0% or 35,600 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 345,349 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has 7,881 shares. Amer Int Grp holds 0% or 13,664 shares. Perceptive Advsr Ltd Com owns 1.16 million shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates Lc reported 0% stake. Virtu Financial Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,558 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 400 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,977 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,150 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 13,652 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,763 are owned by D E Shaw. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.