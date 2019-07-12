As Dominion Resources (D) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kingfisher Capital Boosted Position; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Upped Its Position

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 24,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 400,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 6.96M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 1.72M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea-based Pension has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Enterprise Fincl Ser Corp accumulated 4,207 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 162,181 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0.09% or 259,435 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company Limited stated it has 8,100 shares. North Point Managers Oh invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Luminus Management Limited Liability Co invested in 3.09% or 1.88M shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Co holds 13,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0.29% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 11.29M shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications owns 34,855 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 614,306 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest reported 0.11% stake. 342,959 are owned by Proshare Ltd Llc. Gamco Inc Et Al stated it has 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Inc has 989,645 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 36,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Lc holds 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 81,737 shares. 2,419 are owned by Contravisory Investment Inc. Everence Capital holds 46,931 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 46,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chemical Bancorporation holds 55,727 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 88,340 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Provise Management Group Ltd Liability Com holds 17,170 shares. Research Investors has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Braun Stacey Associate has invested 0.7% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

