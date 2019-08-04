As Dominion Resources (D) Share Price Declined, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $2.78 Million; As Aaon (AAON) Stock Value Rose, Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.63 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.14% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 307,869 shares traded or 124.38% up from the average. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09M shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Achrnews.com which released: “AAON Rings NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell – ACHR NEWS” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AAON, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AAON Announces Retirement of Jack Short from Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) At US$45.39? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AAON, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 4,305 shares to 844,144 shares, valued at $61.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

