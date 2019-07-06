As Dominion Resources (D) Market Value Rose, Kingfisher Capital Lifted Its Stake by $317,604; As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Price Declined, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.38 Million

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 294,562 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 743 shares. Edgemoor Advsr Incorporated accumulated 62,849 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,662 shares. 27,773 are held by Lmr Limited Liability Partnership. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brighton Jones Lc invested in 10,319 shares. Wheatland Inc accumulated 3,412 shares. Grimes Communication reported 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 60,916 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 18,375 shares. Sadoff Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lederer Investment Counsel Ca holds 1.39% or 19,420 shares in its portfolio. Glenview State Bank Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.05% or 16,601 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 10,392 shares.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $104.36 million for 30.58 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 55,283 shares to 452,190 shares, valued at $90.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 56,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,580 shares, and has risen its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).