As Dominion Resources (D) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake; Phocas Financial Increases Stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE)

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 882,221 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. Ellis Mark E bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares to 165,353 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 101,500 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 18,717 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton invested in 7,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 31,900 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 96,785 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 3.99 million shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp accumulated 26,399 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 40,619 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,105 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 105,978 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Mercantile owns 10,303 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bankshares stated it has 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Stephens Ar has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.