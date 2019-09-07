As Dominion Resources (D) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Beacon Financial Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.58 Million; Clark Estates Holds Holding in Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 20,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 107,085 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, down from 127,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 500,422 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 34,605 shares to 189,076 shares, valued at $26.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. The insider CLONINGER KRISS III bought 4,000 shares worth $59,985.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $926.28M for 16.60 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 1,148 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.