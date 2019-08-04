As Dominion Resources (D) Market Valuation Declined, Aviance Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.33 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Has Raised Position by $420,005

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1047.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 62.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 96,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 57,257 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09M shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 71,413 shares to 77,580 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Mortgage Reit Income Etf by 39,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tob (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 14,193 shares to 66 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

