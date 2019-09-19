As Dominion Res Va New (D) Shares Declined, Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Lifted Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Usa Financial Portformulas Has Upped Position by $1.11 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 110.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 18,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 35,356 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 16,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.06. About 4.41M shares traded or 16.18% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 18,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 115,874 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 97,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 8.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mgmt Company reported 127,303 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors stated it has 0.67% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.28% or 6,233 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 41,934 shares in its portfolio. 2,645 are owned by Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0.03% or 4,848 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv owns 1,218 shares. Estabrook Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 15,180 are held by Capstone Invest Limited Com. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 50,809 shares. 3,152 are held by Ifrah Svcs. Fincl Architects owns 8,367 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 2.37 million shares. Paloma Prns reported 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares to 139,758 shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,214 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

