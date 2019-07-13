As Dominion Res Va New (D) Share Value Rose, Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding; Duquesne Family Office Increased Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $11.42 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 144,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.13M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53 million shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares to 64,370 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,391 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na holds 0.09% or 5,949 shares in its portfolio. Spc Fincl Inc owns 8,908 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 107,085 are held by Beacon Grp. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Essex Svcs reported 2,832 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 6,500 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh owns 37,828 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies has 1.34% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pinnacle Financial holds 53,182 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 60,036 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 22,119 shares. Blackrock reported 0.19% stake. Fmr Lc holds 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 9.01M shares. Mai Mngmt holds 2,742 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 12,800 shares. Smithfield holds 0.28% or 32,079 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Management Mi stated it has 0.56% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.73% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.43% or 399,538 shares. Ntv Asset accumulated 0.92% or 40,164 shares. Hartford reported 241,782 shares stake. Lagoda Inv Mngmt Lp invested in 639 shares. Kessler Inv Lc invested in 0.01% or 72 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.22 million shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc reported 12,800 shares stake. Stephens Ar invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 3.68M shares.