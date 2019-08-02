As Dominion Res Va New Com (D) Valuation Declined, Holder Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed by $589,760 Its Position; As Western Un Co (WU) Valuation Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered by $4.78 Million Its Holding

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 76.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 251,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 78,047 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 329,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 9.51M shares traded or 70.01% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188,000, down from 10,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.17. About 2.71M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd accumulated 528,713 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Clark Estates Inc New York accumulated 0.54% or 188,100 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Company invested in 149,065 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Whitnell And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp reported 584 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 284 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc. Schulhoff & reported 21,400 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 26,854 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Company holds 229,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 26,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 691,209 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 27.32 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14,704 shares to 114,243 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 135,938 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 80,265 shares. Grimes & Inc holds 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 10,927 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 62,053 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc Incorporated Inc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,106 shares. Murphy Cap invested in 30,606 shares. Welch Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Tru holds 0.17% or 7,980 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 219 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 18,978 shares. 3,628 are owned by Adirondack Trust Com. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,486 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 8,975 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 20,493 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).