As Dominion Res Va (D) Valuation Declined, Laffer Investments Has Lifted by $21.96 Million Its Holding; Agf Investments America Raised Its Bristol (BMY) Stake by $489,735

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 5,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406.16 million, up from 4,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 10,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,371 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9,449 shares to 24,782 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 33,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,600 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Favorite Health Care Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.08M shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 190,451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested in 8,469 shares or 0.14% of the stock. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverhead Mgmt Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 154,645 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 147,009 shares. Ionic Capital Mgmt Llc has 19,600 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc reported 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Colony Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0.95% or 9.42M shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wheatland Advsrs Inc has 0.97% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,400 shares. 562,000 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation. Great Lakes Advisors Limited has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade (LQD) by 5 shares to 1,415 shares, valued at $175.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 21 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,330 shares, and cut its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS).