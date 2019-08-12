As Dominion Energy In (D) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Cut Its Stake by $321,480; Air Lease Cl A (AL) Holder Underhill Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $365,500

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 10,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 512,475 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, down from 523,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 186,121 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 255,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, down from 259,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 1.18 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,702 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 3,283 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 25,826 are owned by Carroll Financial Assocs Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wendell David Assoc invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 38,366 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt. Mai Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,742 shares. 5,736 are held by Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited owns 16,828 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 2,134 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.66% or 57,257 shares. Novare Management Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,729 shares. Iberiabank owns 8,812 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com accumulated 286,246 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 12,807 shares to 110,576 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF) by 14.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 53.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHH).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 17,010 shares. 48,546 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd accumulated 132,196 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Reinhart Prtn, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 149,445 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability reported 138,843 shares. Ci reported 2.05 million shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 337,276 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.46 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 35 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 80,784 shares. Needham Management Ltd has invested 2.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,500 shares. Petrus Com Lta has 9,286 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).