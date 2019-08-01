As Dominion Energy In (D) Share Price Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Stake by $321,480; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Lowered Stake

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 255,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, down from 259,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 2.89 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 12,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,265 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 51,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 8.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton State Bank Na holds 52,739 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reliant Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 85,665 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,779 shares. 142 are owned by Country Savings Bank. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 44,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability reported 8,225 shares. Northeast Invest Management invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Bridges Investment Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Van Eck Corporation has 695,759 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability reported 94,042 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 32,408 shares to 90,395 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHO) by 15.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Investment Mngmt Lp owns 9,814 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,869 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mathes Inc has 6,075 shares. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,546 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nottingham Advsr holds 0.05% or 3,512 shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset holds 6,431 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ccm Advisers Limited Liability holds 4,168 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Finance Architects holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 642 shares. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability has 0.76% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,532 shares. Smith Moore & has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

