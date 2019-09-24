As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position; Blb&B Advisors Has Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $320,025

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 88,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 3.93M shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $251.02. About 1.21 million shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,968 shares to 31,424 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 311,899 shares to 583,306 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

