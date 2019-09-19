As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Utah Retirement Systems Increased Its Stake; Bahl & Gaynor Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 101,449 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, down from 108,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.31 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 149,877 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 143,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 1.39 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,663 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al. Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 197,211 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mngmt Professionals accumulated 570 shares. Farmers Trust reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Estabrook Cap reported 1,096 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 44,425 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Stone Run Cap Limited Liability. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Motco reported 53,661 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 0.17% or 304,598 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 4,068 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated owns 2.85M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Capital Investors reported 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,060 shares to 770,245 shares, valued at $36.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,663 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.10 million for 28.27 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Fin, Florida-based fund reported 6 shares. Annex Advisory Services has invested 0.21% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Windward Mgmt Ca stated it has 267,145 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 25,167 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,207 shares. Washington-based Madrona Svcs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 6.23M are held by Capital Ww Investors. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 301,920 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 10,573 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 2,680 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 1,130 shares. Provident Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,476 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 31,518 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Com has 23,955 shares. C Worldwide Gru Holdings A S has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 170,828 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $232.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 678,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).