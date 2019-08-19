As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Madison Investment Holdings Lifted by $405,916 Its Holding; As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake by $2.74 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 5,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 154,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, up from 149,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.8. About 735,260 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.32. About 333,662 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Historic Bear Signal Could Cap FedEx Stock’s Recent Rally – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares.

