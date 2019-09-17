As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Holder Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Holding by $419,958; Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) by $1.96 Million as Stock Declined

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 5,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 335,568 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.95 million, down from 341,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 2.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 35,243 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Principal invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 2,769 were reported by Sabal Trust. 9,093 are held by Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability. First Finance In holds 1,816 shares. 1,578 were reported by Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability. Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Carlson Lp owns 485,189 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com holds 17,128 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 7,318 shares. Reaves W H accumulated 949,064 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,391 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,134 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Transamerica Fincl Inc owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp stated it has 2.75% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,274 shares to 36,729 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 7,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Stadium Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 30,663 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 32,300 shares stake. Swiss Bank owns 40,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 116,882 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 28,844 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 16,861 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 31,240 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 26,125 shares. 35,392 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd. American Rech And holds 54,550 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 1.06 million shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 7,351 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares to 73,736 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.