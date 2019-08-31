As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Holder St James Investment Company Decreased Position; Virtu Financial Has Cut Its Stake in Moodys (MCO) as Share Value Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 4,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 2,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 6,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 618,506 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Centracare Health System’s (MN) Outlook To Negative; Affirms A1; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms South Africa’s Baa3 Rating And Changes The Outlook To Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates S&P Global Inc.’s New Notes Baa1; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Harvey Gulf’s Pdr To D-PD; 14/03/2018 – DIGITAL RIVER’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Icg Us Clo 2014-2, Ltd; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Underlying, A3 Enhanced To Mountain View Sd, Pa’s Go Bonds, Series Of 2018

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38 million, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability owns 1,036 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,084 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com stated it has 22,119 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Finance Service Company Ma reported 838,890 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Trust reported 7,980 shares stake. Capital World reported 3.12 million shares. Blue Cap reported 9,203 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association owns 976,084 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management stated it has 743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reliant Investment Limited Com stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Highlander Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 267 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 1.67M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,376 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares to 205,766 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 9,795 shares to 16,397 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XRT) by 43,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust has 1,309 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,611 shares. 305,015 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,522 shares stake. First Mercantile invested in 1,305 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Park Natl Corporation Oh invested in 0.02% or 2,142 shares. First Advsrs Lp has 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hennessy Advisors stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Roundview Capital Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,433 shares. Allstate reported 18,567 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 38,158 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 2,353 shares. Paloma reported 13,099 shares stake.