As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Boosted Its Position; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Value Declined, Valinor Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $912,600

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00 million, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 755,970 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 151.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 928,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.00M, up from 610,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $58.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 424,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34M for 15.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares.

