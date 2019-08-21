As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Fulton Bank Increased Stake; Fedex (FDX) Stake Lifted by Auxier Asset Management

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 14,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 52,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 37,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 1.69M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $158.3. About 758,625 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares to 53,762 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,885 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.38% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). World Asset Management stated it has 19,547 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 202,170 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 14,040 shares. Farmers Merchants owns 26,015 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Calamos Advsrs Ltd reported 35,171 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 7,573 shares. Amp Ltd owns 108,854 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc has 1.66% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 54,399 shares. Madison Invest, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,900 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,915 shares. 1,288 are owned by Gradient Ltd Liability Corp. Ally Fincl Inc reported 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,665 were reported by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co. Cwm Llc accumulated 119,748 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation reported 182,267 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Main Street Rech Lc owns 10,874 shares. Philadelphia invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt reported 6,850 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.84% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Holt Cap Llc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 4,430 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cibc World Markets Corp stated it has 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Ltd Com holds 0.61% or 69,463 shares. Moreover, Hudock Group Ltd has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,272 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 101,952 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 3,109 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisors Inner Circle Fd (EGFIX) by 143,219 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $56.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Tr Ii by 14,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,980 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Assoc Invt Tr.