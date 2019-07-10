As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Lifted Holding; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Rose, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 104,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,006 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.69M, down from 384,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $275.07. About 1.77M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 13,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 75,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 2.80 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85 billion for 37.78 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com by 155,712 shares to 554,974 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 651,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mastercard and Evolve Bank & Trust Help Hourly and Gig Workers Get Early Access to Wages – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 1,812 shares. Bb&T Corp invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 56,071 are held by Fdx Advsrs. Allen Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Carret Asset Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vestor Capital Ltd Llc has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cambridge Finance Group Inc holds 0% or 29,419 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Long Island Invsts Ltd holds 1.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 46,322 shares. Westfield Mngmt Commerce LP owns 506,625 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 0.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability invested in 5,845 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pcj Investment Counsel, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,500 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,151 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Country Tru Natl Bank has 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 358,706 shares. Spc Financial holds 8,908 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Regions Corporation reported 771,213 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0.39% or 81,468 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 5,560 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd invested in 5,449 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc holds 2,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Mgmt has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kanawha Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 171,301 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 0.14% or 13,433 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).