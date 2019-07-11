As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Rose, Schnieders Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $459,800; Horan Capital Management Lifted Thor Inds (THO) Position

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 38,358 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 234,960 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 27,773 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 608,215 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crawford Inv Counsel reported 170,520 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited, New York-based fund reported 20,936 shares. Old Dominion Management holds 2.93% or 111,838 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Inc Ne holds 18,842 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Inc Al reported 3,545 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Lc Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 4,430 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Limited Com reported 4,665 shares. 744,826 are owned by Td Asset. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2,134 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership owns 3,762 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 1,013 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.