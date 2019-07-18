As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Rose, Albion Financial Group Upped Holding by $320,112; Leucadia National Increased Hess (HES) Stake by $5.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 2.65M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 3.17 million shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. HESS JOHN B sold 218,220 shares worth $12.10M. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. The insider Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. The insider Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J sold $125,650. Lynch Richard D. sold $964,278 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess edges higher after Q4 earnings, revenues top expectations – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guyana’s latest discovery similar to nearby Liza, Hess says – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hess Corp (HES) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hess Corp. Stock Took a 23% Dive in October – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 23,761 shares to 65,156 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 62,876 shares. 32,094 are owned by Us Financial Bank De. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 296,700 shares. Aviva Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 370,526 shares. 2,810 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Amp Investors has 0.08% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 230,140 shares. Bessemer Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 5.51 million shares. Cna Fincl Corp accumulated 96,942 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 24,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 105,465 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 22,008 shares. Natixis holds 0.17% or 435,730 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Company Il invested in 52,419 shares. Kwmg Ltd Com owns 2,721 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group, Idaho-based fund reported 3,023 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 100 shares. Leisure Mgmt reported 11,419 shares stake. Moreover, Bridges Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hussman Strategic reported 0.03% stake. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt owns 2,967 shares. 230,613 are owned by Shell Asset Communications. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability holds 4,910 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 3,204 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 64,347 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 191,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio.