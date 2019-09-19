As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined, Swiss National Bank Has Boosted Holding; Ingalls & Snyder Lowered Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $564,795

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 78,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 3.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $251.98 million, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.05. About 197,369 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,332 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 26,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 291,047 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.04 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

