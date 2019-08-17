As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined, Holder St James Investment Company Has Lowered Its Position; Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Cognios Capital Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 2.98M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (PGR) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 8,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 53,112 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 61,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.59 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.