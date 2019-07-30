As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Upped Holding; Pier Capital Increased Its Primoris Services (PRIM) Stake by $1.34 Million

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 67,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 350,076 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 282,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Primoris Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 6,880 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Benefits to Include Revenue of About $660M for First 12 Months After Closing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 07/04/2018 – Great analysis here by @jbarro on @amazon and the post office; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD; 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – More on @POTUS attacks against @amazon now @FoxBusiness; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10 board members are all white; three of the 10 are women. Now in a big change, @amazon announced it would adopt a policy whereby women and people of color are included in the pool of candidates for all board openings; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Access Event Scheduled By Thompson Davis; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – FOR FIRST 12 MONTHS AFTER DEAL CLOSING, CO EXPECTS REVENUES OF ABOUT $660 MLN, INCLUDING ESTIMATED UTD REVENUES OF $470 MLN

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 42,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,354 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, up from 187,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 290,011 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H Communications owns 1.21 million shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,340 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 3,166 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Co accumulated 0.06% or 15,546 shares. New York-based Carret Asset Mgmt has invested 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Beese Fulmer Management reported 0.69% stake. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 191 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.14% or 44,344 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 21,556 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 10.51M shares. 1,816 are owned by First Financial In. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Com, California-based fund reported 4,863 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 34,334 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 186,406 were reported by Godsey & Gibb Assoc.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Schedules Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 33,000 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $106.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,842 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 22,140 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 221,200 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Dean Mngmt reported 54,925 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested in 818,084 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.02% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Gru Inc stated it has 26,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Limited Company reported 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.02% or 2.41M shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 279,017 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,659 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 22,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Communication holds 19,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei invested 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,282 shares in its portfolio.