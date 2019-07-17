As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Rose, South State Has Upped by $318,820 Its Holding; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 10,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 55,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25M shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

South State Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,867 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 41,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 2.55M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 40,696 shares to 52,369 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,088 shares to 176,994 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,524 shares, and cut its stake in Eni Spa Spons Adr (NYSE:E).