As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lowered Its Position; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $384,615 as Stock Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.50M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 26,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares to 12,245 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA) by 55,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,434 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89M for 24.42 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.