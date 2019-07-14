As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Raised by $868,832 Its Stake; Advisors Preferred Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted by $826,472

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 11,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,467 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 129,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset invested in 12,215 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Crow Point Ptnrs Llc has 5.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 500,000 shares. Forbes J M And Llp has invested 2.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Central Savings Bank And Company reported 17,160 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,395 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 69,344 shares. Evermay Wealth invested in 17,718 shares or 0.3% of the stock. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.58% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sumitomo Life Ins Co has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Check Cap Mngmt Ca has 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 73,685 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 47,689 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp invested in 125,865 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 15,040 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 218,200 shares. Koshinski Asset Management owns 74,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,405 shares to 52,310 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Electron Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11.42% or 1.17 million shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 7,698 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Asset One Communications Ltd owns 445,107 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8,190 shares stake. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 7,198 shares. South State reported 45,867 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 3,840 shares. Oarsman Cap accumulated 4,732 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,076 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 9.01 million shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Co has 0.34% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 21,556 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 28,324 shares. Frontier Investment invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).