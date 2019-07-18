As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Increased Stake by $863,740; Robinson Capital Management Stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 15,476 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 186.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 11,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,469 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 428,926 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 22,984 shares to 90,483 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 4,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,482 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,271 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 84 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 250 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc invested in 0% or 2,648 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,416 shares. Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 74,177 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 21,679 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 29,523 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 119,180 shares. 1,990 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Tennessee-based Laffer has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has 0.28% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6.30M shares. Johnson Invest Counsel invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Northern accumulated 9.65M shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 37% – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) And Trying To Stomach The 75% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 29,598 shares to 42,098 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ) by 151,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infra (DMB).

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Munis In March: Flows In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Infineon (IFNNY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” published on August 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF Weekly Review: Wall of Worry – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2009. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “3D Systems and GF Machining Solutions Announce DMP Factory 500 – Integrating the Best of Additive and Subtractive to Transform Manufacturing – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 359,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 271,685 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 20,000 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. National Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 500 shares. Ckw Finance Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Goodwin Daniel L owns 101,112 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 250,911 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co reported 22,900 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited accumulated 0% or 12,312 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,752 shares. Capital Invest Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 127,944 shares. Ent Fincl reported 300 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $715 activity.