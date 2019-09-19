As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Declined, Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered by $38.65 Million Its Holding; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holding Has Lifted by Pier Capital Llc

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 88,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.06. About 4.41M shares traded or 16.18% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 129,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 529,890 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, up from 400,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 1.89M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 4C; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 11/04/2018 – 3MF Consortium Releases First Standardized 3D Beam Lattice Extension; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Lc reported 52,057 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 49,087 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.02% or 2,386 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 4,356 shares. Axa holds 121,970 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiduciary invested in 9,557 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Caprock Group accumulated 0.04% or 2,858 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 154,736 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 0.15% or 18,052 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt invested in 52,442 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Eastern Bankshares holds 0.22% or 44,339 shares in its portfolio. Wills Inc stated it has 4.5% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 44,183 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisors Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.45% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amica Mutual Insurance Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 2.18M shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $125.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp by 49,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tygh Mgmt stated it has 1.09% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Dupont Capital reported 47,054 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 19,214 shares. Redwood Investments Llc has 1.27% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 1.18 million shares. 63,700 were reported by Hillsdale Inv Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 4.35M shares. Charles Schwab reported 776,065 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 18,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc invested in 0.01% or 10,616 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company accumulated 264,293 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability owns 15,055 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 336,000 shares. 232,600 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 321,785 shares to 562,295 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 14,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,976 shares, and cut its stake in Bandwidth Inc.