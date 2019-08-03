As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Declined, Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Stake by $4.08 Million; Crestwood Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 4,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 92,900 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.89M, up from 88,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video); 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 53,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 309,475 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72M, up from 255,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares to 254,687 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 135,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,936 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30M. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% stake. Capital Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.41% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hallmark Cap invested in 6,388 shares or 0.21% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 917,145 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 334,859 shares. Founders Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,258 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,346 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt stated it has 30,228 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In reported 11,985 shares stake. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cls Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,347 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 54,369 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 4.06% or 26,227 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Smith Salley Associates has invested 1.97% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tradewinds Management Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 41,400 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc reported 112,631 shares stake. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,698 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Mercantile Com has 0.4% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Int Group stated it has 264,611 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,178 shares. Strategic stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Street holds 0.24% or 39.43 million shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 225,216 shares. Asset Strategies holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 74,177 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com owns 33,144 shares. Raymond James Na has 60,196 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,378 shares to 125,754 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Russ Mdcp Val Etf (IWS) by 4,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,338 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).