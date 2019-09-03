As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Sunbelt Securities Lifted Its Holding by $520,980; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined While Loeb Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $581,450

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 10,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 10,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 2.91M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 129.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 908,778 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.41% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 3,818 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 14,366 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,763 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Webster Bank N A has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aldebaran Fincl Inc has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 102,204 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Lc owns 16,775 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Invesco reported 11.29 million shares stake. The New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Canandaigua Bancorporation Communications has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Welch Grp Incorporated Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,943 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares to 13,112 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,332 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 1.29M shares or 0.7% of the stock. 55,989 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd. Cypress Cap Gp stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 155,310 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 292,446 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 274,906 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hillswick Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horizon Invest Svcs Ltd Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Moore And reported 37,842 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 233,603 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harvest Cap Management Inc invested in 9,801 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 7,457 shares.