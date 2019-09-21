As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Its Position by $484,869; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Cut Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 163,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 171,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 334,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 4.11M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 69,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 62,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13 million shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares to 193,572 shares, valued at $38.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,497 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability holds 6,305 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 4,067 shares. Alexandria Limited Co stated it has 7,201 shares. Grimes & Com Incorporated invested in 10,916 shares. Bell Retail Bank has 40,394 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wafra holds 255,007 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) reported 191,492 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc invested in 0.05% or 9,698 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.31% or 250,830 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 368 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Albion Group Ut reported 46,358 shares.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.78M for 15.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.