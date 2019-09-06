As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Position by $31.70 Million; Newport Asia Upped Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding by $4.37 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 70.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 417,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 170,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, down from 588,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 68,905 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR)

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 171,251 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $926.29 million for 16.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

