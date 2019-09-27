As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding; Brandywine Trust Company Upped Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Market Value Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 100.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 9,481 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733,000, up from 4,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 1.11M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, up from 297,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 42.06M shares traded or 113.16% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP-Bunge ethanol merger OK’d by Brazil regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs Pwr Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,632 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.04% stake. Adirondack Trust holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,628 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 4.53 million shares. Prudential Plc has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.23M shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,024 shares stake. Td Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 518 shares. Provise Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 18,550 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department, California-based fund reported 25,722 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 10,037 shares. Vanguard Group holds 65.52M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,697 shares to 28,818 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,567 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: Wells Fargo’s New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar’s Network – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Beyond Meat, Rite Aid, Target Rise Premarket – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Lp reported 22,455 shares. Brookmont Cap Management has 79,681 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 96,997 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Burney reported 18,177 shares. Phocas Financial Corp holds 0% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,293 shares. Ckw Financial Gp stated it has 4,244 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. National Asset Mngmt holds 36,490 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 197,062 are owned by Heritage Invsts Mngmt. Moreover, Bartlett & Commerce Limited Com has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arvest Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 262,557 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grisanti Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6.83% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 264,441 shares. Texas Capital National Bank & Trust Incorporated Tx owns 7,205 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio.