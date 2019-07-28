As Dominion Energy (D) Shares Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted Its Stake by $485,716; Credit Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Stock Declined

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.08 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests Co has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Da Davidson And has 30,977 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cleararc stated it has 19,393 shares. Prudential holds 0.24% or 1.89 million shares. 13,492 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Washington Trust Bancshares reported 0.13% stake. Bell National Bank reported 40,568 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 743 shares. 40 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Lc. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department stated it has 27,672 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 614,306 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 2.70M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 17,049 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Share Price Has Gained 14% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 649,406 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Ltd reported 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 6.70M shares. Guardian Inv Management reported 3.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blue Cap owns 71,943 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. 582,172 were accumulated by Terril Brothers Inc. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 313,067 shares. Private Trust Na reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Family Firm holds 13,175 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Motco invested in 7,296 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Prns Ltd has invested 1.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Payden Rygel invested in 1.02M shares or 2.05% of the stock. Golub Lc invested in 1.6% or 667,185 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Bank Of America’s Generous Capital Return Plan Indicates A Payout Ratio Exceeding 100% For 2019 – Forbes” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.