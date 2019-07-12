As Dominion Energy (D) Shares Rose, Holder Wills Financial Group Boosted Its Holding; Chilton Investment Co Has Cut Stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by $3.50 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 13,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 75,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 2.72M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 67,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,268 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 121,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 449,084 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 196,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,265 were accumulated by Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Hl Ser Ltd Company stated it has 4,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 74,066 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Bankshares Of America De reported 60,990 shares. 54,517 are held by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 6,179 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.09% or 8,700 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd reported 46,075 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Eidelman Virant Capital holds 52,000 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,705 shares to 111,668 shares, valued at $27.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 198,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-Year Review Of Ideas – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Papa John’s CEO bets on its quality pizza ingredients for turnaround – Yahoo Finance” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GNC disappoints, Papa Johnâ€™s reaches deal, GameStop plans buyback – Yahoo Finance” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99 million for 51.90 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,035 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.14% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,900 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,665 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.14% or 372,196 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 28,177 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated reported 5,477 shares stake. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hudock Group Limited Co reported 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Iberiabank reported 8,812 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Field And Main National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,025 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Ok accumulated 32,300 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd owns 256,629 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cortland Advisers Ltd Co reported 709,362 shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission Is (Still) A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.