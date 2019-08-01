As Dominion Energy (D) Shares Declined, Hennessy Advisors Upped Position; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Market Value Declined While Csu Producer Resources Cut Stake

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 778,395 shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 27,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 597,877 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.83 million, up from 570,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 6.46M shares traded or 70.27% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.81 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 2,564 were reported by Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability Company. J Goldman And Lp owns 173,345 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc accumulated 103 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 35,416 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 110,998 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.05% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 3,593 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 17,037 shares stake. Renaissance Techs stated it has 92,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 134,379 shares. 209,633 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Incorporated. 5,273 are held by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors owns 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 42,915 shares. At National Bank & Trust owns 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,870 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 2.98M shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 905,878 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 614,306 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rampart Ltd Company accumulated 69,463 shares. 3,150 are held by First Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 33,517 shares. Bath Savings Tru invested in 6,201 shares. 20,936 are held by Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 34,224 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 17,216 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0.31% or 141,645 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based Spectrum Management Gru has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 15,594 are held by First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10,000 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,350 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns Com (NASDAQ:MDRX).