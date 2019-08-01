As Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined, Texas Permanent School Fund Boosted Position by $1.78 Million; Harbour Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $379,857

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $341.27. About 804,459 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 23,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 155,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 132,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 701,655 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.40 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability holds 5.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 86,401 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 34,235 shares. Bartlett And Ltd holds 0.14% or 9,519 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.36% or 3.09M shares. Rothschild Il holds 1.76% or 39,453 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 33,000 were reported by Payden And Rygel. 2,146 are held by Patten Patten Inc Tn. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moors And Cabot owns 44,518 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 182,424 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Hsbc Public Lc invested in 0.39% or 566,794 shares. Prudential Fin has 557,026 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 837,218 shares. Boston holds 0.49% or 973,925 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 105,765 shares. Kanawha Llc reported 171,301 shares. Epoch Partners has 0.84% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.51 million shares. First Advsr Lp stated it has 905,878 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 54,738 were reported by Westpac Bk. 3,166 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Counsel. Inc Ok invested in 0.26% or 32,300 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 72,749 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 161,976 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,828 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Com reported 0.14% stake. Old Savings Bank In owns 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,575 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc reported 270,747 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Field Main National Bank has invested 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,543 shares to 157,696 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,009 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.